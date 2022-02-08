Attempts to sabotage Balochistan uplift will fall flat: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday visited Nushki district of Balochistan, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

The prime minister was accompanied by Chief Minister Abdul Qudus Bizenjo, Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Agha and federal and provincial ministers. A detailed briefing was given to PM Khan on the security situation in the area.

According to ISPR, in his interaction with troops, PM Imran Khan paid rich tribute to the martyrs and their families for their ultimate sacrifices for Pakistan.

The prime minister lauded the professionalism exhibited by the troops and appreciated the operational preparedness and bravery with which terrorists’ attacks were repulsed, the ISPR statement read.

PM Imran Khan reiterated national resolve to support the armed forces in eliminating the remnants of terrorists trying to sabotage the development of Balochistan.

“Through a comprehensive national effort, cooperation between federal and provincial governments and assistance of armed forces, we shall realise true potential of Balochistan,” the ISPR quoted PM as saying.

Later, PM interacted with tribal elders of the area and acknowledged their unwavering support in fight against terrorism and facilitating government initiatives being taken to bring prosperity and development to Balochistan.

He assured Jirga members of continued sincere support for the timely completion of development projects in Balochistan.

The development of Balochistan is a priority and critical for the future of Pakistan, he stressed.

