Attock refinery warns of shut down, urges OGRA to help

Attock refinery Limiter (ARL) has written a letter to the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) over concerns about the overstocking of oil and diesel, ARY News reported.

According to the letter written by Attock refinery Limited, oil companies are taking a lesser amount of petroleum products, diesel, in particular, causing overstocking of the refinery. The refinery has demanded OGRA direct oil companies to maintain supply to avoid overstocking of oil.

The letter added that if oil companies do not buy oil and diesel in adequate amounts, the refinery might have to shut down completely. The refinery has requested OGRA to direct oil companies to buy oil and diesel from the refinery.

Attock refinery is also responsible for providing petroleum and fuel to the armed forces and Islamabad International Airport.

