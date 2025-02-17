Aubrey Plaza makes first public appearance after Jeff Baena’s passing

Actor Aubrey Plaza stepped out for the first time since the heartbreaking loss of her husband, filmmaker Jeff Baena. She attended the SNL50: The Anniversary Special event in New York City.

She introduced musical guests Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard. However, Aubrey Plaza chose not to walk the red carpet before the SNL50 event, as reported by People.

After Jeff Baena’s tragic passing, Aubrey Plaza also decided to delete her Instagram account. On January 13, her page displayed a message stating, “Sorry, this page isn’t available.”

The message indicated that the page may have been removed or the link could be broken.

Jeff Baena, known for his work as a writer and director, passed away at the age of 47 on January 3. His cause of death was reported as suicide.

In a statement, Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena’s family expressed their deep sorrow, calling it an “unimaginable tragedy” and asking for privacy during this difficult time.

Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena had been together since 2011. Their relationship remained private until May 2021, when Aubrey Plaza referred to Jeff Baena as her “darling husband” in an Instagram post, confirming their marriage.

Jeff Baena, originally from Miami, studied film at New York University before moving to Los Angeles to pursue his career in the entertainment industry.

His directing credits include Spin Me Round, Joshy, and Horse Girl, all of which received attention at major film festivals. He also co-wrote the 2004 film I Heart Huckabees, known for its unique take on existentialism.

On January 4,2025, police and fire officials responded to a call about a death investigation at around 10:30 a.m on Friday after Baena was found unresponsive by an assistant. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Baena, who was married to actress Aubrey Plaza, died by suicide at his home in the Los Angeles area.

Baena’s death was a huge loss to the film industry and his loved ones. His distinctive creative voice and unique vision will be missed by fans and colleagues alike.

On social media, many expressed their shock and sympathy. One user wrote, “Oh god, I hope she’s ok,” referring to Aubrey Plaza. Others shared their condolences, with comments like, “What horrific news,” and “Prayers to Aubrey Plaza and all who knew and loved Baena.”