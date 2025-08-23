Aubrey Plaza opens up on struggles after husband Jeff Baena’s death

American actor Aubrey Plaza opened up on grief after her husband Jeff Baena’s death, as she described it as ‘a giant ocean of awfulness’.

Speaking on the podcast ‘Good Hang with Amy Poehler’, Aubrey Plaza shared with her former ‘Parks and Recreation’ costar that it’s been a daily struggle to overcome her grief of her writer-director husband, Jeff Baena death by suicide this January.

“Overall, I’m here and I’m functioning,” Plaza said when asked how she is coping with the grief. “I feel really grateful to be moving through the world. I think I’m OK. But it’s like a daily struggle, obviously.”

“Did you see that movie ‘The Gorge?’” Plaza asks Poehler, as she likens her grief to an image from the Apple TV+ horror movie, starring Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy.

“In the movie, there’s a cliff on one side and then there’s a cliff on the other side, and there’s a gorge in between, and it’s filled with all these monster people trying to get them. And I swear when I watched it, I was like, ‘That feels like what my grief is like,’ or what grief could be like … where it’s like at all times, there’s a giant ocean of awfulness that’s right there and I can see it,” she explained. “And sometimes I just want to dive into it, and just be in it, and sometimes I just look at it. And then sometimes I try to get away from it. But it’s just always there, and the monster people are trying to get me, like Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy.”

Notably, Baena was a writer and director who frequently collaborated with Plaza.

He co-wrote David O. Russell’s 2004 film ‘I Heart Huckabees’ and wrote and directed five of his own films. Plaza starred in his 2014 directorial debut, the zombie comedy ‘Life After Beth’.