Auction-Draft: Major overhaul on cards for PSL

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is considering a major overhaul of its player recruitment system ahead of its 11th season, with officials weighing a hybrid model dubbed a “drauction” — a combination of the traditional draft and an open auction — as the league prepares to expand to eight teams.

The PSL has used a draft system for its first 10 editions, but the addition of two new franchises from Hyderabad and Sialkot has prompted renewed debate over whether an auction, or a blended format, would offer a fairer and more commercially attractive solution.

The issue dominated discussions at a PSL Governing Council meeting on Friday, though no final decision was reached.

In an official statement, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that detailed deliberations were held on the adoption of an auction, the continuation of the draft, or a “unique combination of both”, formally referring to the proposed model as a “drauction”. Representatives of all eight franchises attended the meeting, with the PCB representing Multan Sultans, whose ownership status remains unresolved.

The meeting was adjourned with the formation of a working group, tasked with further discussions over the weekend before the Governing Council reconvenes. The PCB said it was keen to allow maximum time for consensus, although the final call would rest with the PSL chairman if disagreements persist.

The league’s expansion has also complicated the issue of player retention. Existing franchises want to retain a core group of players to protect long-term investments, while the new Hyderabad and Sialkot teams are pushing for minimal or zero retentions to gain access to a stronger player pool. According to sources, the new franchises are also among the strongest advocates of an open auction, while a majority of established teams prefer retaining the draft system.

Despite unresolved governance issues, the PCB confirmed that PSL 11 will begin on March 26, marking what officials described as the start of a “new era” for the league.

Meanwhile, uncertainty continues over Multan Sultans. After initially deciding to run the franchise in-house following the exit of former owner Ali Tareen, the PCB has reversed course. Encouraged by the record prices fetched by Hyderabad and Sialkot, the board has now decided to auction Multan Sultans before the tournament, with technical bids invited by the end of the month.

The coming days are expected to be pivotal as the PSL looks to balance expansion, competitive integrity and commercial growth.