Auction of premium number plates on THIS date

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to finalise the Standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding the auction of premium number plates Eid-ul-Azha, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Senior Minister for Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Sharjeel Inam Memon presided over a meeting of the department in which it was decided to commence the issuance of premium number plates immediately after Eid-ul-Azha.

During the meeting, it was also decided to establish a Rapid Response Force within the department for operations against tax evaders and drug dealers.

Sharjeel Inam Memon directed the officials to set up checkpoints to prevent all kinds of drug smuggling.

The minister said that initially there will be an auction of 7 premium number plates in each category. He said that there will be a strict procedure for using these premium number plates, and stern action will be taken against those using fake plates.

He said that auction of premium number plates will be held immediately after Eid-ul-Azha in which automobile manufacturing companies will also be invited.

He said that other steps will also be taken, including installing machinery to facilitate the production of new and duplicate number plates.

The minister also directed the concerned officials to ensure the achievement of various tax targets. It was also decided to end the weekend leave of the officers until the tax targets are achieved.