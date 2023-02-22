Audio leak: FIA decides summoning ex-CM Pervaiz Elahi

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is expecting to summon former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi in connection with a probe into the alleged audio leak, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sources told ARY News that the interior ministry gave go-ahead to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take action against Pervaiz Elahi.

The agency is likely to issue a call-up notice to the former chief minister. The decision was taken after the forensic examination of the audio conversation. Sources added that the agency will hand over a written questionnaire to Pervaiz Elahi.

Earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah hinted at the arrest of former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi after a purported audio leak surfaced.

While addressing a press conference, Rana Sanaullah played the leaked audio conversation of former Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi in which he was allegedly talking about managing the courts.

Rana Sanaullah said that he has directed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to arrest Pervaiz Elahi after the forensic audit of the audio conversation.

He added prima facie, Pervaiz Elahi should be arrested after the registration of a case. The interior minister said that the agency has been directed to consult the law ministry.

He said that the former Punjab CM was fearlessly managing the top court of the country. He demanded the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) take notice of the audio conversation.

Sanaullah said that it is not the first audio leak. He added that audio conversations were leaked on multiple occasions but no action was taken. The interior minister said that the people behind the leaked audio conversation will also come forth.

