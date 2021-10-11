Police ‘recover’ audiotapes of Rambo blackmailing TikToker Ayesha Akram

LAHORE: Police on Monday allegedly recovered audiotapes involving conversation between female TikToker Ayesha Akram and her associate, Rambo, in which the latter could be heard blackmailing the former, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the police have recovered seven audio tapes from the mobile phone of Amir Sohail aka Rambo, an associate of female TikToker who was sexually harassed at Minar-e-Pakistan.

The associate could be heard in the audios threatening Ayesha Akram to leak her obscene videos on online platforms.

DIG Investigation confirmed recovery of audio and video evidence from the suspect’s mobile, saying that they had sent them to a forensic laboratory to verify their authenticity.

Earlier in the day, an audiotape of a telephonic conversation between a female TikToker, who was assaulted at Minar-e-Pakistan on Aug 14, and her associate emerged.

In the 25-second audiotape, Tiktoker Ayesha Akram and Rambo purportedly talk about extorting money from suspects whom the former has identified during an identification parade.

Rambo enquires about the number of the suspects she has picked out for their alleged involvement in the assault, to which the woman replies that there are a total of six suspects.

“How much money should we take from each one of them? Rambo is then heard asking her. “Most of the suspects are poor,” he carries on.

“They can hardly give Rs0.5 million,” Ayesha Akram responds before the conversation between the two concludes.

