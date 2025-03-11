Audit report reveals ADB’s $30mln aid ‘misuse’

ISLAMABAD: The $30 million aid provided by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for Pakistan’s flood victims was allegedly diverted to assist disaster-affected regions in Turkey and Syria, an audit report revealed on Tuesday.

According to the audit report presented before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the National Assembly, the ADB’s aid was granted for flood relief, but it was ‘used’ to assist Turkey and Syria disaster regions.

During today’s meeting of PAC, Parliamentary leader Aamir Dogar questioned whether NDMA is authorized to allocate foreign aid to other countries.

In response, NDMA chairman stated that relief aid for brotherly nations is sourced from Pakistan’s own emergency stockpiles, which were later replenished.

PPP leader Shazia Mari criticized the move, stating that the grant was meant for Pakistan’s flood victims but was instead used abroad. PTI leader Riaz Fatyana highlighted that even after two years, clearance from ADB has not been secured.

Opposition Leader in NA Umar Ayub warned that improper utilization of grants and loans damages donor confidence and affects future aid.

He further demanded that the Secretary of Economic Affairs Division be held accountable for the mismanagement of ADB funds.

Audit officials also disclosed that ADB’s Country Director had inquired about fund utilization in 2023, seeking a detailed report, which remains pending.