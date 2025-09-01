Augsburg's Fellhauer leaves hospital after concussion against Bayern

Augsburg midfielder Robin Fellhauer was discharged from hospital on Sunday, a day after he was stretchered from the pitch following a clash of heads with Bayern Munich defender Sacha Boey.

With hosts Augsburg on the attack in search of a stoppage time equaliser, Boey collided with Fellhauer while contesting a high ball.

Fellhauer fell to the turf and lay motionless.

Boey was shown a yellow card as Fellhauer was carried off, with Augsburg coach Sandro Wagner walking onto the pitch to berate officials and Bayern players.

In a statement released Sunday, Augsburg said the 27-year-old “has a severe concussion and minor facial fractures” but would not need surgery, without revealing how long he would be out for.

After the match, Wagner criticised Boey for not apologising immediately after committing what he called a “brutal foul”.

Sitting alongside Wagner at the press conference, Bayern manager Vincent Kompany said Boey had apologised to Fellhauer when prompted by teammate Joshua Kimmich.

Bayern held on to win the match 3-2, having at one point led 3-0.