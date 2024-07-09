August power bills to bring people on roads: Omar Ayub

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan has said that all cases are going to be closed, they only have pretext of the Iddat case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

PTI leader talking here claimed that the PTI founder will become the prime minister of the country again.

Blasting the government Omar Ayub termed this government as the most ineligible administration. “I didn’t see any government most disqualified than the current government,” he said.

Opposition leader said that the permission for call tracing will become noose in the neck of the government. “This law will bring the PML-N and the People’s Party leaders to jail,” he said.

The US dollar will reach to 350 rupees, he claimed. “The electricity unit was 17 rupees in the PTI government, which will now going to hit 100 rupees,” he said.

“The August electricity bills will bring the people to roads,” opposition leader predicted.