Aurangzeb calls for effective tackling of population growth, climate change

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday said that Pakistan is implementing the IMF program and structural reforms.

Finance minister said that the economy is moving towards improvement and the country continued its trajectory toward macroeconomic stabilization and growth.

Addressing the launch ceremony of the District Vulnerability Index for Pakistan (DVIP), organized by the Population Council minister said that Pakistan’s long-term economic outlook was linked to effectively tackling the dual challenges of rapid population growth and mounting climate vulnerability.

He said that the impacts of high population growth were reflected in persistent human development challenges, including child stunting, poverty and a workforce insufficiently equipped for the future.

The minister said, the climate change continued to expose communities to extreme temperatures, floods, droughts, and environmental degradation, with the most severe effects falling on districts already struggling with poverty, weak infrastructure, and limited access to essential services.

Senator Aurangzeb highlighted the need to recognize the interdependence between population dynamics and climate impacts and called for the integration of vulnerability metrics into future frameworks for resource allocation.