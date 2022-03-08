Aurat March 2022: Popular posters from Karachi

Karachi: Aurat Marches were organized across several cities in Pakistan, in connection with International Women’s Day 2022. Women and transgenders raised their voices to demand equal rights and to end systemic discrimination.

Aurat March 2022 in Karachi, unlike the last 4 years, was organized in the Jinnah park opposite to Mazar-e-Quaid and not in Frere Hall. A large number of women, men and transgender participated in the fifth edition of the Aurat March.

Similar to every year, stag entry to the march was prohibited, only women, transgenders and men who had a female friend with them were allowed to participate in the Aurat march.

The festivities at the venue began at 3:00 pm as different organizers, performers and activists took the stage to voice their support for the marginalized people of the community.

The highlight among the performances was woman rights activist’ Sheema Kirmani’s musical performance. She and her team tweaked the classic Indian song “Salam-e-Ishq” to “Salam-e-consent meri jaan zara qubool kar lo”. The humourous and musical wordplay was liked and appreciated by the participants of the march.

Trans rights activists and the first transgender doctor of Pakitan Sarah Gill also took to the stage to raise a voice for the transgender community’s rights.

Nazim Jokhio’s wife who was also invited to the march told the horrible tale of how feudal lords murdered her husband Nazim Jokhio. The heartwrenching story left many participants in tears.

Apart from them, anti-polio workers representative, nurses association representative and other artists took the stage at the 5th Aurat March.

The march officially began at nearly 5:00 pm as the participants, following the lead truck, left the Jinnah park to march at Shahrah-e-Qaideen in front of the Mazar-e-Quaid.

For the last four years, posters and slogans chanted at the Aurat March have been causing waves over the internet and in social debates as well and this year was no different.

People came up with more interesting and innovative ways to express their support for the movement.

Some of the most popular posters were as follows,

Some people took to issues in a serious manner while some used humour and memes template to voice their opinions about certain social evils.

While another participant used the famous meme template from the Indian movie Gangs of Wasseypur to catch the eye. The poster that had a picture of the movie star Manoj Bajpai read ” Equality Kahan hai?”

While most participants talked about issues in general, some came up with their personal experiences to further the cause of women and transgender rights.

Some more popular posters and banners from the Aurat March 2022 are as follows,

Aurat March 2022 in Karachi, ended at approximately 7:00 pm at its inaugural location, Jinnah park.

