WATCH: Nathan Lyon teases Rishabh Pant with IPL 2025 auction

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon engaged in a fun banter with India’s wicketkeeping batter Rishabh Pant during the first AUS v IND game in Perth on Friday.

As Pant was taking his mark during the first inning of the visitors, the Australian spinner left his fielding spot and approached the Indian batter.

Nathan Lyon then asked Rishabh Pant which franchise was he looking forward to in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction.

“Where we going in the auction?” the Australian spinner asked, as Pant responded by saying, “No idea.”

It is to be noted that Rishabh Pant was not retained by the Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auctions.

Fans have since been speculating about his potential arrival at several franchises in the league, and the discussion seemed to have made its way to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Read more: WATCH: Virat Kohli drops easiest catch in Perth Test against Australia

Day 1 of the first AUS v IND Test saw India’s stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah winning the toss and opting to bat.

The move backfired as the visitors were bundled out for 150 as debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy (41) and flamboyant Rishabh Pant (37) showed some spirit.

However, star Indian batter Virat Kohli flopped and was dismissed after scoring just five runs for his team on the opening day of the AUS v IND Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Jasprit Bumrah then brought India back in the game as he demolished the Australian top order in a devastating spell to end the day with 4-17.

At Day 1 stumps, the hosts were reeling at 67-7 with Alex Carey (19*) and Mitchell Starc (6*) on the crease as they trail India by 83 runs.