‘Favourite player’: Pat Cummins praises Scott Boland after WTC final heroics

Australia captain Pat Cummins praised teammate Scott Boland’s match-winning bowling performance in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against India by calling him his “favourite player”.

India started the fifth day’s play of the WTC final at 164-3 in chase of 444-run target. But they slumped to 234 all out after losing their last seven wickets for the addition of just 70 runs on the final day of the contest.

Scott Boland did the initial damage with two wickets in Sunday’s seventh over, including the prize scalp of Virat Kohli, on his way to figures of 3-46 in 16 overs.

Pat Cummins, speaking with the media following the game, said Scott Boland continues to be his favourite player.

It is pertinent to mention that the right arm pacer might not have been in the side but for an injury to Josh Hazlewood. He said Virat Kohli’s wicket made him feel good.

“It felt pretty good to get Kohli out,” said Boland, who has now taken 33 wickets in eight Tests at the remarkably low average of 14.57.

He added, “I have been playing state cricket for Victoria for 12 years. I have done some hard work and it is nice to play international cricket and get some wickets.”