Travis head explains viral celebration after Rishabh Pant dismissal

Australian batter Travis Head raised eyebrows with his viral celebration after dismissing India’s Rishabh Pant in the fourth AUS v IND Test at the MCG.

The final day of the Boxing Day Test saw India’s opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal stitching a crucial 88-run partnership with the wicketkeeping batter to steer the tourists out of trouble.

Rishabh Pant was looking comfortable at the crease as he faced 103 balls, scoring 30 runs as India attempted to pull off a chase of 340 runs in the fourth AUS v IND Boxing Day Test.

Australian captain Pat Cummins then handed the ball to the part-timer Travis Head, a move which proved successful.

In the 59th over, Rishabh Pant went after Head and attempted to slog him over the fence, only managing to find Mitch Marsh in the deep who made no mistake to complete an easy catch.

As soon as Marsh completed the catch, Travis Head was seen celebrating the wicket in a bizarre way which several considered obscene in nature.

His viral celebration saw him sticking his pointer finger through a hole in his other hand with a deadpan look on his face.

Later, the Australian cricketer clarified his celebration by posting an earlier photo of him sticking his figure in a glass full of ice after he took four wickets against Sri Lanka back in 2022.

Travis Head wrote in the caption of the post, “Had to put the digit on ice.”

In the post-match conference, Australian captain Pat Cummins also addressed Head’s viral celebration after taking Rishabh Pant’s wicket in the second inning of the fourth AUS v IND Test.

“It’s his finger’s so hot he’s got to put it in a cup of ice. That’s what it is. That’s normally the running joke. He was at the Gabba or somewhere and he got a wicket as well and he just goes straight to the fridge, grabs a bucket of ice, puts his finger in and just walks in front of (Nathan Lyon). Just like that. He thinks it’s very funny. So that’s what it would have been, nothing else,” Pat Cummins said.

It is worth noting here that Australia thrashed India by 184 runs to take a 2-1 lead in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The tourists collapsed spectacularly on the final day, losing seven wickets for just 34 runs.