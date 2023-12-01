‘Babar Azam is No.1 in Pakistan team’

Veteran Australia spinner Nathan Lyon opened up on the prospect of bowling to prolific Pakistan batter Babar Azam in the upcoming three-match Test series.

Nathan Lyon, who has bowled to Babar Azam countless times in his career, admitted that the former Pakistan captain poses a challenge to them.

“Babar has been a pleasure to play against but he’s also been a massive challenge,” the Australian spinner told cricket website ESPNCricinfo. “He’s one of the best batters in the world in my eyes, especially against spin. He’s a class player. But think he’s a class player against all types of bowling.”

He said getting the star Pakistan batter out would be a challenge for them as he is the “number one” player in the squad.

“They’ve got some superstars in the side, and if I’m talking superstars he’s the No. 1 in the Pakistan side in my eyes. He played reasonably well out here last time so it’s going to be a big challenge for us for sure,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that the former captain was the top scorer for Pakistan in the three-match Test series back in 2019-20. He struck 210 runs from two matches and four innings.

The former captain batted at an average of 52.50 and a strike rate of 65.42. He struck a century and a fifty on the tour as well.

He is relishing the prospect of playing Test series against Pakistan.

“The hunger level for playing Test matches is probably higher than ever, if I’m being honest. I’m proper excited about it. Love playing in Perth at Optus Stadium. It’s going to be a challenge against Pakistan, so it’s going to be an exciting battle.” he said.

