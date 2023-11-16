Australia’s Pat Cummins relishing ‘special’ World Cup 2023 final against India

Australia skipper Pat Cummins said that playing the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final against hosts India at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium will be a special occasion for his team.

Australia qualified for the final with a three-wicket win over South Africa at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

South Africa, electing to bat, found themselves struggling at 24-4 before David Miller kept the scoreboard ticking with a century. His 101-run knock took the Proteas to 212 all out.

Fast bowler Mitchell Starc returned figures of 3-34.

The five-time winners wobbled in the run chase after Travis Head’s 62 in Kolkata but Steve Smith (30) and Josh Inglis (28) helped the five-time champions reach their target with 16 balls to spare and make their eighth final.

Pat Cummins opened up on the feeling of playing the World Cup 2023 final at the world’s biggest stadium against hosts India after the South Africa clash.

“It’s going to be a special final, I still talk of the 2015 as one of my career highlights and I wasn’t even playing,” Pat Cummins said. “So to be out there in a final, in India, world’s biggest stadium…it’s a very happy changing room at the moment.”

It is pertinent to mention that Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium is the world’s biggest cricket stadium and boasts a 130,000-capacity.

Two-time champions India made the final on Wednesday with a 70-run victory over New Zealand at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, taking their record at this World Cup to 10 wins in 10 games.