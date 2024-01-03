Harsha Bhogle’s comments on Aamer Jamal go viral

India commentator Harsha Bhogle’s hilarious dig on Australia for struggling to get Pakistan batter Aamer Jamal out in the third Test in Sydney is going viral on social media.

Pacer Aamer Jamal took the cricketing world by storm as he scored his maiden Test half-century. He scored 82 runs off 97 balls with nine boundaries and four sixes.

His knock helped Pakistan post a competitive total of 313 in their first innings.

Here is the display of top notch innings by a super talented player Aamer Jamal🔥🔥#PAKvsAUS #AamerJamalpic.twitter.com/ihM5TIUbmN — Zubair Ghaffary⁵⁶🇵🇰 (@ZubairGhaffary) January 3, 2024

Harsha Bhogle, who is covering the third Australia-Pakistan Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, poked fun at the host team for using defensive tactics when their bowlers were being taken to the cleaner by Aamer Jamal.

“If I was Aamer Jamal, I’d definitely take a screenshot of this field and tell my grandchildren that mighty Aussies set five men on the boundary because they couldn’t get me out other way,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that the right-arm pacer had revealed that he had done his homework against Australia pacers before taking guard.

“We were talking about the bowlers, we knew they were gonna come hard on us, so what we needed to do was just stick to the plan given from the coaching staff,” he recalled. “I was mentally ready because at my position, they [Australian bowlers] want to bowl every ball a bouncer to get us, but when you made up your mind to play those pull shots then you can play.”

The tail-ender added that his knock meant the world to him.