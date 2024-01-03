‘Pat Cummins will replace Shane Warne as Australia’s second-greatest cricketer’

Former England captain Michael Vaughan expressed his admiration for Australia captain Pat Cummins during the third Test against Pakistan in Sydney.

Pat Cummins is considered one of the greatest captains in the current era.

The pacer became the frontman in 2021. Under his leadership, the team had a stellar 2023 where they won the Ashes, World Test Championship and the ICC Cricket World Cup.

Cricket fans expect Australia to win the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 next year following his successes.

Michael Vaughan, who led England to a memorable Ashes win in 2005, spoke highly of Pat Cummins in the ongoing fixture against Pakistan on Australia sports channel Fox Sports.

According to him, Pat Cummins may not replace legendary cricketer Sir Don Bradman as Australia’s greatest player but he can be the second best by replacing late-great spinner Shane Warne.

‘I saw a bit of DK [Dennis] Lillee on TV, but I think Pat Cummins in time, will end being Australia’s greatest ever cricketer after Sir Don [Bradman],” Vaughan said as quoted by the UK news agency DailyMail. “I honestly think he is that good… captain, bowling, his record, his numbers. You would [also] think he will still play for the next five to seven years.

“In a few years’ time, I think he will be in [many] conversations, just behind Sir Don Bradman as the best Australian player we have seen.”

