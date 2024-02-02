Australia register crushing win over West Indies in first ODI

Skipper Steve Smith and Cameron Green eased Australia to a crushing eight-wicket victory over the West Indies with a dominant 149-run stand in the first one-day international in Melbourne on Friday.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

A commanding victory for Australia! Check out the final scorecard here #AUSvWI — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 2, 2024

Steve Smith finished unbeaten on 79 off 79 balls and Cameron Green, batting at number three, was 77 not out from 104 balls as Australia cruised to the winning target of 232 with 11.3 overs to spare.

The captain Smith adds to his commanding record in ODIs, at the MCG, against the Windies…. #AUSvWI — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 2, 2024

Opener Josh Inglis set up the platform with a pulsating 65 off 43 balls, including 10 fours and a six.

It was Australia’s 10th consecutive ODI win, including their World Cup victory in India last year, and the pressure will be on the West Indies to prevent a series clean sweep.

It was all too easy for Australia, with Travis Head the only batting failure with four off five balls.

Debutant Australia paceman Xavier Bartlett was named the man of the match with 4-17 off nine overs, initiated by a wicket with only his third delivery.

“An amazing way to start, amazing to contribute to a win. Couldn’t ask for much more,” Xavier Bartlett said. “I’ve watched Steve Smith on TV for the last 10 years, to be out there now and be captained by him now is quite surreal.”

Cameron Green raised his half-century off 62 balls, with Steve Smith’s 50 coming off 58 balls.

Green powers his way to another half-century #AUSvWI — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 2, 2024

Josh Inglis’s fifty was powered off just 28 balls after he plundered three boundaries off Matthew Forde’s fourth over and swatted a huge six off Oshane Thomas over deep square leg.

But Josh Inglis was out attempting to reverse-sweep Gudakesh Motie only to lob a catch to slip. When he departed, Australia were 83-2 and in the box seat in the 12th over.

Earlier, Keacy Carty was denied a century in the West Indies innings in a run out mix-up. He looked primed for his maiden ODI century before he was badly burnt by his batting partner Hayden Walsh and was run out for 88 off 108 balls.

With his first innings in Australia, Keacy Carty reaches his half-century #AUSvWI — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 2, 2024

Xavier Bartlett, playing in his first ODI along with fellow paceman Lance Morris (0-59), had a dream start, taking the top of Justin Greaves’s off-stump with a big inswinger for one and picked up Alick Athanaze in his following over, caught behind for five.

Xavier Bartlett had the ball swinging appreciably and claimed the big wicket of skipper Shai Hope, caught at first slip by Matthew Short for 12, leaving him with 3-8 in five overs.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa broke a flourishing 110-run partnership when Roston Chase attempted to sweep and was bowled for 59 off 67 balls.

Roston Chase gets a half-century too! Setting the Windies up for a big finish here #AUSvWI — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 2, 2024

Keacy Carty was closing in on his century before he was needlessly run out by a poor call from Hayden Walsh.

Hayden Walsh set off for an injudicious single and Sean Abbott at mid-off threw down the stumps with Keacy Carty well out of his ground. He left the ground visibly annoyed, 12 short of his hundred.

The second ODI takes place at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Related – Australia ruled the cricket in year 2023