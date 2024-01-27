Mitchell Starc’s toe-crushing yorker injures Shamar Joseph

A video of Australia pacer Mitchell Starc injuring his West Indies counterpart Shamar Joseph with a toe-crushing yorker in the second Test at the Gabba in Brisbane is going viral on social media.

The viral video showed Mitchell Starc’s yorker hitting Shamar Joseph’s right toe when the side were 193-9 in the second innings.

He was given LBW out for three, but the third umpire declared it a no-ball for over-stepping. However, the innings ended as the batter was retired hurt.

Shamar Joseph has to retire hurt after this toe-crusher from Mitch Starc! Australia need 216 to win #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/3gAucaEfwg — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 27, 2024

Shamar Joseph’s injury could be a telling blow for the West Indies, who are defending a target of 216 runs. It is pertinent to mention that no teams successfully chased that target in a day-night Test.

The tail-ender could have scored more runs if he hadn’t gotten injured.

It is pertinent to mention that Shamar Joseph, had become the highest-scoring number 11 West Indies batter when he scored 36 runs in the first Test at the Adelaide Oval. Moreover, he became the second cricketer and West Indies’ first to take a wicket on the first delivery of his career when he dismissed star batter Steve Smith. ‘That is great cricket by the West Indies’ A canny field placement and sharp reflexes have got the Windies another huge scalp!#PlayOfTheDay | @nrmainsurance | #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/lo4RunVkCW — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 18, 2024

Australia were 45/2 at stumps on day two. Usman Khwaja and Marnus Labuschagne were dismissed by Alzarri Joseph and Justin Greaves respectively.

