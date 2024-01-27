16.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, January 28, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Mitchell Starc’s toe-crushing yorker injures Shamar Joseph

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

A video of Australia pacer Mitchell Starc injuring his West Indies counterpart Shamar Joseph with a toe-crushing yorker in the second Test at the Gabba in Brisbane is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The viral video showed Mitchell Starc’s yorker hitting Shamar Joseph’s right toe when the side were 193-9 in the second innings.

He was given LBW out for three, but the third umpire declared it a no-ball for over-stepping. However, the innings ended as the batter was retired hurt.

Shamar Joseph’s injury could be a telling blow for the West Indies, who are defending a target of 216 runs. It is pertinent to mention that no teams successfully chased that target in a day-night Test.

The tail-ender could have scored more runs if he hadn’t gotten injured.

It is pertinent to mention that Shamar Joseph, had become the highest-scoring number 11 West Indies batter when he scored 36 runs in the first Test at the Adelaide Oval.

Moreover, he became the second cricketer and West Indies’ first to take a wicket on the first delivery of his career when he dismissed star batter Steve Smith.

Australia were 45/2 at stumps on day two. Usman Khwaja and Marnus Labuschagne were dismissed by Alzarri Joseph and Justin Greaves respectively.

Related – Watch: Mitchell Starc hat-trick against Netherlands in World Cup 2023 warmup

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.