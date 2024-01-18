Watch: West Indies get Australia’s Mitchell Marsh out with unique strategy

The West Indies are being praised for devising a unique strategy that got Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh caught out on day two of the ongoing first Test at the Adelaide Oval.

Mitchell Marsh came out to bat when Australia were 113-4 in their first innings in reply to West Indies’ first innings score of 188. He could not get settled at all and scored one run from the first 23 deliveries.

West Indies bowlers kept finding edges off his bat but the ball was carrying to the slips. To counter this, they revamped the field setting by adjusting the third slip at a different angle and much closer to the stumps.

Their plan worked after two balls as Mitchell Marsh got caught out off Kemar Roach’s bowling.

‘That is great cricket by the West Indies’ A canny field placement and sharp reflexes have got the Windies another huge scalp!#PlayOfTheDay | @nrmainsurance | #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/lo4RunVkCW — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 18, 2024

Travis Head smashed a rapid 119 and Josh Hazlewood blew away the West Indies top order to put Australia on course for a comprehensive victory.

Travis Head’s seventh test hundred, the second at his home ground, helped Australia post 283 all out for a handy lead of 95 in the low-scoring contest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPNcricinfo (@espncricinfo)

Josh Hazlewood then produced a four-wicket burst to rock West Indies, who finished day two on a precarious 73-6, still 22 behind and with a defeat inside three days looming large.

Justin Greaves fell for 24 to the final delivery of the day leaving Joshua Da Silva on 17 at the other end.

“Feels like the seam movement is sharper than yesterday, more pace in the wicket. So yes, it’s nice,” Hazlewood said. “You are always in the game even if you are hit for a four occasionally.”

After Australia resumed on 59-2, West Indies made frequent inroads to stay in the contest.

Occupying the number four position after Steve Smith moved up to the top of the order, Cameron Green (14) could not impress immediately.

Shamar Joseph (5-94) dismissed Green caught behind, and fellow debutant Greaves sent back Usman Khawaja (45), who was snared in the slip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPNcricinfo (@espncricinfo)

Mitchell Marsh and Alex Carey did not last long but Head counter-attacked and brought up his hundred with a driven four off spinner Gudakesh Motie before celebrating the milestone in style.

The left-hander, who hit Shamar Joseph for back-to-back sixes, went past 3,000 test runs during his knock.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPNcricinfo (@espncricinfo)

Kavem Hodge took a well-judged skyer near the rope to dismiss Travis Head, who had gone after Alzarri Joseph.

Shamar Joseph dismissed Nathan Lyon (24) to complete his five-wicket haul but world test champions Australia remained in the ascendancy when West Indies came out to bat for the second time in two days.

Josh Hazlewood dismissed Tagenarine Chanderpaul for a duck with his first delivery and, in his next over, sent back West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite (one) with Travis Head taking a sharp catch at short leg.

West Indies slumped to seven for three after Alick Athanaze fell for a duck, attempting a hook against Josh Hazlewood only to glove the ball to wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

Josh Hazlewood did not concede a single run until his fifth over, when he struck again, this time Kavem Hodge edging him to Steve Smith at second slip.

Replacing Hazlewood in the attack, Cameron Green dismissed Kirk McKenzie (26) in his first over to reduce West Indies to 40-5.

West Indies, who have not won a test Down Under since 1997, are without all-rounders Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers, who have opted to play in lucrative Twenty20 leagues instead.

