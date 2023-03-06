Austerity measures: Sindh to abolish vacant posts in govt depts  

KARACHI: Sindh government has decided to adopt austerity measures announced by Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif to cut the expenses and combat increasing inflation, ARY News reported.

According to the policy guidelines – issued by the finance department, petrol quota would be slashed by 40% for all provincial government departments while 50 percent of the official cars given to the provincial cabinet will be taken back.

The Sindh government and also imposed bans on lunches and dinners at government expenses. It was also decided that all the guests and participants of meetings will be served with tea and biscuits only.

The provincial regime has also imposed a ban on recruitment, while abolishing vacant posts in government departments. A ban will be imposed on foreign visits of ministers and government officials.

It also decided to cut security expenses of VIPs, adding that a department should contact the Chief Minister for additional expenditure. “Recruitment of temporary employees will also be banned”, the guidelines stated, adding that the number of temporary employees will be reduced in all departments.

It is pertinent to mention here that PM Shehbaz Sharif announced a number of austerity measures and directed the ministers to enforce them strictly and no laxity in this regard would be tolerated.

The prime minister said the ‘historic decisions’ made to promote austerity and simplicity would have a far-reaching impact that also got applause from the public.

He directed the formation of a monitoring committee to oversee the implementation of the decisions. To be chaired by a cabinet member from a coalition party, the monitoring committee would comprise representation from all the allied parties.

The prime minister said the austerity measures would help save national resources; however, effective outcomes depended on the full enforcement of the policy.

