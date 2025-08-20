web analytics
Austin Butler recalls going 'temporarily blind'

Hollywood heartthrob Austin Butler revealed that he lost his vision and was essentially blind for a few minutes, during the filming of ‘The Bikeriders’ (2023).

In a recent magazine interview, Oscar-nominated actor Austin Butler, 34, recalled the scary flight from a couple of years ago, when he woke up to a terrible migraine and with temporary blindness.

The ‘Elvis’ star shared that he was flying to begin filming of Jeff Nichols’ crime-drama, co-starring Tom Hardy and Jodie Comer, when he suffered the blindness, due to overworking and lack of sleep.

However, according to Butler, he genuinely ‘willed’ for his sight to return and it eventually did.

Besides the blindness, the actor shared that he once suffered a sudden yet excruciating pain in his foot, during the ‘Dune: Part II’ press tour, leaving his toes curled up for eight months.

But when he visited a doctor after all those months, they told him that there was a shard of glass, which had been lodged in there during that entire period.

Also Read: Zoe Kravitz dating Austin Butler after Channing Tatum split?

This other time, Butler had to be hospitalized, due to the the intense, appendicitis-like pain he woke up with, after the actor wrapped the hectic schedule of Elvis Presley’s biopic.

