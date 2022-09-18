Australia announces US$3 mn aid for flood victims in Pakistan

CANBERRA: Australia has announced an aid of US$3 million for flood affectees in Pakistan, the country’s envoy in Canberra Zahid Hafeez said on Sunday.

Sharing details of the funds provided for the flood victims through his Twitter handle, the Pakistan envoy Zahid Hafeez said that the total aid announced from Australia has reached $5 million.

The aid would be distributed among flood affectees via World Food Programme.

Australia’s Minister for International Development and the Pacific Pat Conroy in a statement said that the government’s deepest sympathies are with the families and communities that have been, and continue to be, greatly affected.

Australia’s support will be delivered through the World Food Program to address emergency food and livelihoods needs, including for women and children who remain disproportionately affected.

