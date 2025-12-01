Australia beat Pakistan to clinch Over-40s World Cup

Australia lifted the IMC Over-40s T20 Cricket World Cup 2025 trophy on Monday, edging past Pakistan in the final at the National Cricket Stadium with a seven-wicket victory.

Chasing a target of 151, Australia’s innings was anchored by Steve Nottle, who scored a calm 47 off 40 balls, and Steven Paulsen, contributing a crucial 42 off 34 deliveries.

The victory was sealed in emphatic fashion by Nasir Jalil, whose explosive 25* off just 10 balls, including a strike rate of 250, ensured Australia crossed the line with an over to spare.

For Pakistan, Fawad Alam fought valiantly with the ball, finishing with figures of 2-16, but it wasn’t enough to defend their total.

Earlier, Pakistan opted to bat after winning the toss.

However, Australia’s Mark Cleary turned the game on its head with a brilliant spell of 5-22, keeping Pakistan under control despite useful knocks from Nadeem Javed (24), Fawad Alam (24), and Abdul Razzaq (19).

Pakistan could manage only 150-9 in their allotted 20 overs.

The IMC Over-40s T20 Cricket World Cup 2025 featured 12 international teams and included a total of 42 matches hosted across Karachi.