Monday, September 6, 2021
type here...
HomeInternational
Reuters

Three-year-old boy found in bush 3 days after going missing

test

Australian emergency services rescued a three-year old boy on Monday three days after he went missing from his family’s property.

Video footage released by New South Wales police showed the boy, Anthony ‘AJ’ Elfalak, desperately scooping water into his mouth in a creek in Putty, around 150 km (93 miles) northwest of Sydney, just before his rescue.

AJ was taken to hospital and was reported to have suffered some scrapes from a fall and a nappy rash.

Asked what had sustained him during the ordeal, the boy’s relieved father Anthony Elfalak said: “Just to see my son, he’s named after me.”

It was unclear why the boy had wandered away from his parents’ home on Friday.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NSW Police Force (@nswpolice)

Reuters

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.