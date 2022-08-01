Australia cricketer Pat Cummins marries fiancée Becky Boston

Congratulations are in store for Australia cricketer Pat Cummins who married his fiancée Becky Boston on Saturday.

According to a foreign news agency, Pat Cummins tied the knot with Becky Boston in front of family and friends. They first met in 2013 and got engaged in 2020. They have a nine-month-old son Albie.



The pacer, who took reins as Australia’s Test captain in December last year following a scandal, wore a dashing black tuxedo. His British wife donned an elegant white gown and veil. Among the guests were Pat Cummins’s close friend Andy Lee and his girlfriend Rebecca Harding.

The couple got hitched at the French-inspired venue Château Du Soleil.

His teammate Nathan Lyon and wife Emma McCarthy were also there.

Batter Travis Head and his fiancée Jessica Davies and Tim Paine came with his wife Bonnie. Josh Hazelwood, Andrew McDonald and Mitchell Starc were at the event.

The cricketer had spoken about his marriage plans getting derailed due to coronavirus. He is starting his new chapter in life.

Pat Cummins has played 155 international games for Australia across all three formats (Test, ODI and T20I). He scored 1,272 runs and made two fifties. He has taken 362 international wickets.

