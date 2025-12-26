Australia lead England by 46 after 20 wickets fall on crazy day at MCG

An astounding 20 wickets fell on a frantic day one of the fourth Ashes Test on Friday with Australia all out for 152 before storming back to dismiss England for 110 and leave the clash on a knife-edge.

England skipper Ben Stokes won a key toss on a green track and his quicks feasted after sending in the hosts under overcast skies in front of 94,199 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

It was the biggest cricket crowd ever at the cavernous arena, exceeding the 93,013 who watched the 2015 World Cup final, and they witnessed the home side collapse with Josh Tongue grabbing 5-45.

But England fared even worse, slumping to 16-4 and never recovering, leaving Australia to face one over before stumps, which nightwatchman Scott Boland safely negotiated with Travis Head at the other end.

Australia were 4-0 at the close with Boland on four, 46 ahead, with Head yet to face a ball.

“I feel like anyone could have taken a ‘five-fer’ today,” said Tongue, who became the first Englishman to take five wickets in an innings in a Test at the MCG since Dean Headley and Darren Gough in 1998.

“When I’m at my best I’m bowling at that fuller length. Stokes has spoken to us quite a bit about it, going a touch fuller but hitting the pitch hard.

“If we get the ball in the same areas tomorrow we can get them three of four wickets down in the first hour.”

Australia bowler Michael Neser, who took 4-45, was not making any predictions for the second innings after a day when the ball dominated the bat.

“We saw how tough it was when we batted. The ball was nipping around and we needed to bowl in the right areas,” Neser said.

“You need to put pressure back on their bowlers. You need to find the perfect balance between defence and attack.”

Beleaguered England opener Ben Duckett’s week went from bad to worse, out for two just days after unverified video surfaced showing him drunk during a mid-series beach break.

It was another shocking dismissal for the 31-year-old, lobbing a simple catch to Neser at mid-on off the irrepressible Mitchell Starc.

Neser in the next over removed Jacob Bethell, playing in place of the under-performing Ollie Pope, when he edged to Alex Carey behind the stumps.

Zak Crawley was taken in the slips by Steve Smith off Starc four balls later, then Joe Root edged Neser to Carey to put England into freefall.

Harry Brook decided attack was the best form of defence, smashing sixes off Starc and Neser, and with Stokes temporarily halted the carnage.

They put on 50 before Scott Boland trapped Brook lbw for 41.

Boland then bowled Jamie Smith for two and had Will Jacks caught behind, all within the space of 10 deliveries from the 36-year-old.

When Stokes edged Neser to Smith in the slips for 16 it was all but over.

Australia have already retained the Ashes after crushing eight-wicket victories in Perth and Brisbane and an 82-run win in Adelaide.

The tourists lost the famous urn in just 11 days of play with a drinking scandal by players during a beach break piling on the pressure.

Crucial toss

They responded well after Stokes won a crucial toss.

Head drove consecutive boundaries off a wayward Brydon Carse, but he only lasted 22 balls, chopping on Atkinson for 12.

Steve Smith is bowled by Josh Tongue on the first day of the fourth Ashes Test © William WEST / AFP

Jake Weatherald tickled down the leg side to wicketkeeper Smith on 10 in Tongue’s first over.

Tongue then enticed an edge from Marnus Labuschagne on six that was well taken by Root at slip.

Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja began to stabilise the innings before Tongue struck again to bowl the Australia captain for nine.

Khawaja on 29 got the faintest of edges to Smith off Atkinson before Adelaide century-maker Alex Carey, on 20, flicked Stokes to Crawley who had just moved to leg gully.

Cameron Green, who has had a lean series, crunched back-to-back fours off Tongue. Neser, in his fourth Test but first red-ball affair, went one better, cracking three in succession off the same bowler.

But Green ran himself out for 17 going for a risky single then Starc hoisted Carse to a back-pedalling Stokes at mid-off before Tongue removed Neser and Boland.