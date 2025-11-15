Australia lose Hazlewood for first Ashes Test

Australia was dealt a huge blow Saturday with pace spearhead Josh Hazlewood ruled out of the first Ashes Test against England with a hamstring strain, joining Pat Cummins on the sidelines.

Hazlewood tweaked his hamstring during New South Wales’s Sheffield Shield clash with Victoria during the week.

He was initially given the all-clear after a scan, but repeat imaging confirmed the strain.

“Initial scans on Wednesday were clear of muscle strain; however, follow-up imaging today has confirmed the injury,” Cricket Australia said.

“As a result, Hazlewood will not travel to Perth and has been ruled out of the first Ashes Test match.”

It is a massive setback for the hosts just days out from the opening Test in Perth on November 21, with fellow quick Cummins also missing the match.

Australian captain Cummins has not played since picking up a lower back injury against the West Indies more than three months ago.

He is targeting a return for the second Test in Brisbane in December.

Reserve fast bowler Sean Abbott is also an injury casualty, with Michael Neser, who has played two Tests, called up on Saturday as cover.

With Hazlewood and Cummins both absent, Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland will lead the attack against England, with Brendan Doggett looking likely to make his debut.