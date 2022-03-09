Australia open to host tri-series including Pak-India

Chief of Cricket Australia, Nick Hockley has said that they are open to hosting Pakistan and India for a tri-series in Australia. There is a big population of Indian and Pakistani communities living in the country, he said.

Talking to reporters in Rawalpindi Hockley said that “Personally, I really like the tri-series concept. It worked well in the past. We’d be very open to hosting … matches. There are really big communities of both India and Pakistan living in Australia. It’s a contest that everyone wants to see in world cricket and if we can help support further opportunities we would love to do that.”

Pakistan and India last played a bilateral ODI and T20 series back in 2012-13, and test series as back as 2007. The two archrivals have only collided in ICC events like ICC Champions Trophy, ICC World Cup and T20 World Cup.

The last Indo-Pak encounter took place in Dubai in the ICC T20 World Cup. Pakistan, breaking the Indian streak, beat them for the first time ever in a world cup competition.

PCB Chief Ramiz Raja in January had also proposed an annual Quadrangular T20 series involving Pakistan, India, Australia and England, to be hosted rotationally by all four teams. However, this idea has yet not been materialized by the International Cricket Council (ICC) or by any of the four mentioned cricket boards.

Pakistan and India’s next clash is scheduled in the ICC T20 world cup, on October 23, 2022. They will clash at the Melbourne Crickets Ground (MCG).

