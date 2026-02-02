Australia opens 2027 scholarships for Pakistani professionals

The Australia Awards programme is continuing its support for Pakistan through education-focused development initiatives, offering fully funded scholarships for master’s level studies in Australia.

Australia’s development assistance in Pakistan aims to promote long-term peace, stability and prosperity, with a focus on capacity building, leadership development and strengthening people-to-people ties between the two countries.

The governments of Australia and Pakistan jointly identify priority fields of study, which are reviewed regularly. Current focus areas for Pakistan include climate change, women and girls’ empowerment, agriculture and water security, infrastructure development, and inclusive economic growth.

Australia Awards scholarships for Pakistan are available for master’s degree programmes only, with studies scheduled to commence in Australia in 2027. All courses must be undertaken at recognised Australian tertiary institutions. Applicants who already hold an equivalent qualification are not eligible.

The scholarships cover the full duration of the approved academic programme and include return airfare, a one-time establishment allowance, full tuition fees, and a contribution towards living expenses. Additional benefits include overseas student health cover, an introductory academic programme, academic support services, and fieldwork allowances for eligible research or coursework programmes.

Eligibility criteria

Applicants must meet the general requirements outlined in the Australia Awards Scholarships Policy Handbook, along with Pakistan-specific eligibility criteria. Candidates must be Pakistani citizens residing in Pakistan, have completed 16 years of education, and possess at least five years of relevant work experience. The maximum age limit is 45 years at the time of application.

Applicants must also submit a Development Impact and Linkages Plan outlining how their studies will contribute to Pakistan’s development. Successful candidates are required to return to Pakistan for a minimum of two years after completing their studies.

People with disabilities may apply with an IELTS score of 6.0, provided no band is below 5.0, although selected candidates must later meet the required English proficiency level before commencing studies.

The selection process includes eligibility screening, shortlisting, interviews and assessment based on academic merit, leadership potential, professional experience and development impact. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted, and final outcomes are expected in late 2026.

How to apply?

Applications for the 2027 intake opened on 1 February 2026 and will close on 30 April 2026 at 14:00 AEST. All applications must be submitted online through the OASIS portal. Late or incomplete applications will not be considered.