Australia out to T20 World Cup as Zimbabwe reach Super Eights after Ireland washout

Zimbabwe sealed qualification for the Super Eight stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 after their Group D match against Ireland was abandoned because of persistent rain at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Heavy showers throughout the day meant the outfield never recovered, forcing officials to call off the contest without a toss.

The no-result lifted Zimbabwe to five points from four matches, enough to secure a place in the next round and end the qualification hopes of both Australia and Ireland.

Australia, who sit third in the group with one win and two defeats, still have one fixture remaining against Oman. However, even a victory in that match would only take them to four points — short of Zimbabwe’s total following the rain-hit outcome.

Ireland finish their campaign with three points, having recorded one win, two losses and one abandoned match.

The washout capped a highly impressive group-stage campaign for Zimbabwe, who have emerged as one of the standout teams of the tournament.

Australia’s early exit marks a significant setback, while Ireland will also reflect on missed opportunities in a group where rain played a key role in shaping the final table.

Zimbabwe, led by Sikandar Raza, will now turn their attention to their final group fixture against hosts Sri Lanka.

That match will be played on Thursday at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium.