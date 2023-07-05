Australia plebiscite: ‘No’ campaign accused of ‘Trump-style’ politics

SYDNEY: Australia’s indigenous affairs minister accused those campaigning for a ‘no’ vote in an upcoming Indigenous rights referendum of disinformation and “importing Trump-style politics” on Wednesday.

The referendum, to be held later this year, will see Australians decide whether the Indigenous population is recognised in the constitution and gets a dedicated “voice” in national policymaking.

Supporters say the changes will help address the legacy of colonial rule and inequalities that see Aboriginal Australians more likely to be poor, undereducated, unhealthy or jailed.

The centre-left government has backed the proposals but, with polls showing the ‘yes’ campaign losing ground, minister Linda Burney hit out at the ‘no’ campaign’s tactics.

“It is post-truth, and its aim is to polarise,” she told journalists in Canberra.

“Its aim is to sow division in our society by making false claims.”

Opponents argue the referendum is “dangerous and divisive”, with conservative opposition leader Peter Dutton claiming the “voice” will “change our whole system of government”.

That view is hotly disputed, but online the ‘no’ campaign’s claims have veered toward outright disinformation.

‘No’ campaigners have claimed on social media that Australians could have their private land taken from them if the ‘yes’ vote succeeds — a claim debunked by AFP’s Fact Check this week.

Other online ads have claimed a ‘yes’ vote could mean the payment of reparations or the establishment of a “black parliament”.

Burney, referring to the divisive political style of former US president Donald Trump, urged voters: “Do not let the campaign get away with using Trump-style politics in Australia — do not let them divide us.”

The main ‘no’ opposition-backed campaign group, ‘Fair Australia’, hit back at Burney’s comments as an “arrogant attack on ordinary Australians”.

“We will not be standing idly by while Ms Burney launches her elitist attacks,” said Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, a conservative senator who leads the group.

“The good news is that mainstream Australians are wise to the division the ‘yes’ campaign is trying to enshrine in our national rulebook.”

Support for the ‘yes’ case has slipped to 43 percent, according to the latest Newspoll released late last month, while backing for the ‘no’ vote rose four points to 47 percent.

For the constitution to be changed, the referendum must be carried by a majority of voters nationwide, and a majority of voters in a majority of Australian states.

The referendum is likely to be a defining moment in the often-troubled relationship between Australia’s Indigenous minority and its white majority.