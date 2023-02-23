Ashleigh Gardner stars as Australia beat India to reach Women’s T20 World Cup final

An all-round performance by Ashleigh Gardner helped the defending champions Australia reach the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 final after beating India by five runs in their nerve-wracking semi on Thursday.

Beth Mooney, who played a key role in Australia winning the gold medal in the Commonwealth Games against the same opposition, let her experience do the talking as her half-century propelled her side to 172-4.

She struck seven boundaries and a six on her way to 37-ball 54.

The veteran put on a 52-run stand with wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy (25 from 26).

Meg Lanning then hit four fours and two maximums on her way to 34-ball 49. She and Ashleigh Gardner (31 from 18) amassed 53 runs on the third wicket.

India, in pursuit of 173-run target, struggled at the start with 28-3 within four overs. Jemimah Rodrigues and captain Harmanpreet Kaur took control and took the side to 97 on the fourth wicket.

Jemimah Rodrigues returned to the pavilion after hitting six boundaries on her way to 43 from 24 balls.

The Indian skipper took apart the Australian bowlers and reached her half-century. Her side were cruising but a bizarre mishap got her run out for 52 from 34 balls.

Indian batting began to crumble. The side showed grit but could not overcome the formidable Australian attack.

As far as Australian bowlers were concerned, Ashleigh Gardner and Darcie Brown took two wickets each.

They will play hosts South Africa or arch-rivals England in the final on Sunday.

