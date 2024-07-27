web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, July 27, 2024
- Advertisement -

Australia signs $1.4 billion deal to upgrade navy submarines

Reuters
By Reuters
|

TOP NEWS

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

Australia said on Saturday it had signed a A$2.2 billion ($1.4 billion) four-year contract with state-owned submarine builder ASC to upgrade the navy’s Collins class submarines.

The “sustainment contract” is part of a government pledge to keep the diesel-electric powered Collins-class fleet “a potent strike and deterrence capability”, Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy said in a statement.

The contract will be “directly ensuring job security for more than 1,100 highly skilled workers”, with the work carried out in the towns of Henderson in Western Australia and Osborne in South Australia, Conroy said.

Osborne is where ASC and Britain’s BAE Systems will jointly build Australia’s fleet of nuclear-powered submarines, the core component of the 2021 AUKUS pact between Britain, the U.S. and Australia.

Until that work begins later this decade, the shipyard is where much of the maintenance is performed on the existing Collins-class fleet.

Conroy said it was part of the centre-left government’s A$4 to A$5 billion commitment to the submarines, which are planned to operate into the 2040s.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.