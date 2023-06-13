Australia to assist Sindh govt in reviving agriculture sector

KARACHI: Australian high commissioner extended the support to Sindh govt in reviving flood affected agriculture sector across the province, ARY News reported.

A meeting was held between Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and the Australian High Commissioner, along with Special Assistant Syed Qasim Naveed and Secretary Rahim Sheikh, where the meeting members discussed about the rehabilitation of individuals affected by floods.

Murad Ali Shah stated that the Sindh government is providing financial assistance to the affected individuals for the reconstruction of their homes. Meanwhile, the government is also facilitating the flood victims with the necessary land documents.

READ: Sindh still struggling with aftermath of floods, seven months on

The Australian High Commissioner appreciated Sindh Chief Minister’s service for flood victims and expressed his commitment to supporting the flood-affected individuals in Sindh. Particularly, aims to assist in the cultivation of crops, with a special focus on lentils, in the region.

Murad Ali Shah said that his special assistant Qasim Naveed Qamar is a progressive farmer and working to introduce Low-Water crops.

The Sindh government, in collaboration with the Australian High Commissioner, will work together in to revive the agriculture sector.