Australia tour of Pakistan likely schedule revealed

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shared a proposed schedule for the Australia men’s team’s upcoming T20I tour, sources confirmed on Wednesday, as both sides gear up for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

According to sources, the PCB has forwarded two draft schedules to Cricket Australia (CA) for a three-match series, suggesting that the visitors could arrive in Pakistan on either January 26 or 27, with departure planned for February 2 or 3.

The proposed format envisions two back-to-back fixtures, followed by a one-day break before the final T20I.

Two of the three matches are expected to be scheduled over the weekend, with tentative dates set for January 29, 31, and February 1 for the concluding clash.

Historically, Pakistan and Australia have met 28 times in T20Is, with the Kangaroos winning 14 matches and the Green Shirts securing 12 victories. One match ended in a tie, while another produced no result.

Currently, Pakistan’s men in green are in Sri Lanka for their first international assignment of the year, facing the hosts in a three-match T20I series at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium (RDICS).

The series begins today, with the remaining matches scheduled for January 9 and 11.

The Sri Lanka series also serves as crucial preparation ahead of the T20 World Cup, which will run from February 7 to March 8 across India and Sri Lanka.