AFG vs AUS: Afghanistan wins toss, elects to bat first against Australia

MUMBAI: Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in Match 39 of ICC World Cup 2023 here at Wankhede Stadium.

Afghanistan will be buoyed entering the clash following three consecutive victories that have breathed life into their campaign that started with what now looms as a costly defeat at the hands of Bangladesh in their tournament opener.

Australia, the five-time champions, also made a slow start to the tournament with losses in their opening two fixtures but have since found form to win five matches on the trot and move within striking distance of booking a place in the semi-finals.

Australia’s hopes of qualifying look set to be boosted with the likely availability of key players Mitch Marsh and Glenn Maxwell after the pair missed the victory over England on Saturday, though it would leave Pat Cummins’ side with a selection dilemma as they try and squeeze all their stars into the XI.

It remains to be seen whether all-rounders Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green make way for Marsh and Maxwell, or whether one of the specialist batters is set for a stint on the sidelines.

Australia have class players in every department, so Afghanistan will need to be at their best if they are to push the 2015 World Cup champions.