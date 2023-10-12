World Cup 2023: Australia win toss, elect to bowl first against South Africa

LUCKNOW: Australia won the toss and elected to bowl first against South Africa in their World Cup 2023 match here at BRSABVE Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.
The clash between Australia and South Africa is a crucial battle with the race for a semi-final berth. Australia were stunned to a six-wicket loss to India in their World Cup opener. The five-time champions will be keen to atone against South Africa but the Proteas mean business as they broke a host of records on their way to an impressive 102-run triumph over Sri Lanka in their first match.
LIVE SCORE
SA 7/0
OVERS 3
AUSTRALIA PLAYING XI
DAVID WARNER
MITCH MARSH
STEVE SMITH
MARNUS LABUSCHAGNE
JOSH INGLIS
GLENN MAXWELL
MARCUS STOINIS
PAT CUMMINS
MITCHELL STARC
ADAM ZAMPA
JOSH HAZLEWOOD
SOUTH AFRICA PLAYING XI
QUINTON DE KOCK
TEMBA BAVUMA
RASSIE VAN DER DUSSEN
AIDEN MARKRAM
HEINRICH KLAASEN
DAVID MILLER
MARCO JANSEN
KESHAV MAHARAJ
KAGISO RABADA
LUNGI NGIDI
TABRAIZ SHAMSI
More to follow…