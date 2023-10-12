World Cup 2023: Australia win toss, elect to bowl first against South Africa

LUCKNOW: Australia won the toss and elected to bowl first against South Africa in their World Cup 2023 match here at BRSABVE Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

The clash between Australia and South Africa is a crucial battle with the race for a semi-final berth. Australia were stunned to a six-wicket loss to India in their World Cup opener. The five-time champions will be keen to atone against South Africa but the Proteas mean business as they broke a host of records on their way to an impressive 102-run triumph over Sri Lanka in their first match.

LIVE SCORE SA 7/0 OVERS 3

AUSTRALIA PLAYING XI

DAVID WARNER

MITCH MARSH

STEVE SMITH

MARNUS LABUSCHAGNE

JOSH INGLIS

GLENN MAXWELL

MARCUS STOINIS

PAT CUMMINS

MITCHELL STARC

ADAM ZAMPA

JOSH HAZLEWOOD

SOUTH AFRICA PLAYING XI

QUINTON DE KOCK

TEMBA BAVUMA

RASSIE VAN DER DUSSEN

AIDEN MARKRAM

HEINRICH KLAASEN

DAVID MILLER

MARCO JANSEN

KESHAV MAHARAJ

KAGISO RABADA

LUNGI NGIDI

TABRAIZ SHAMSI

.

More to follow…