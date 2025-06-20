Australia drop star batters for first test against West Indies

Australia has made major changes to its batting lineup for the first Test against West Indies, starting June 25 in Barbados.

Star batter Marnus Labuschagne has been dropped, while Steven Smith has been ruled out due to injury. Sam Konstas and Josh Inglis have been named as their replacements, signaling a reshuffled Australian side following their World Test Championship final against South Africa.

Labuschagne, who opened in the WTC final, struggled with scores of 17 and 22, extending a lean run in Test cricket over the past two years.

Chair of selectors George Bailey expressed confidence in Labuschagne’s potential, stating, “Marnus at his best can be a really important member of this team. He understands his output hasn’t been at the level we, or he, expects.”

Bailey emphasized that the team will work with Labuschagne to help him rediscover his form, valuing his skill and positive approach to the challenge.

Smith, meanwhile, suffered a compound dislocation of the little finger on his right hand while fielding during the WTC final at Lord’s. Although he avoided surgery, Smith requires an eight-week recovery period with a splint.

Bailey remains optimistic about Smith’s return later in the series, noting, “Steve needs more time for the wound to heal, so we’ll give him another week’s rest and assess his functionality after that.”

Sam Konstas, earning his third Test cap, returns after an impressive debut against India, where he scored 60 off 65 balls at the MCG.

Josh Inglis, who made a century on his Test debut against Sri Lanka in Galle earlier this year, is set to further showcase his aggressive batting style. Bailey praised Inglis, saying, “Josh was outstanding in Sri Lanka, showing great intent and ability to put pressure on the opposition.”

The final Australian XI and batting order will be confirmed closer to the Test, with Konstas likely to open alongside Usman Khawaja. Depending on conditions, Australia may opt for two frontline spinners, pairing Matt Kuhnemann with Nathan Lyon.

