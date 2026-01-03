AUD to PKR: Australian Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Rate- Jan. 3, 2026

Karachi/Sydney- January 3, 2026 – The Australian Dollar (AUD) has strengthened against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR), reaching 187.36 PKR as of today, according to the latest forex market updates. This marks a notable rebound from the late-2025 low of 181.18 PKR on November 22, following a peak of 188.25 PKR in July 2025 and fluctuations throughout the second half of the year.

Rate History (Key Points in 2025-2026)

June 1, 2025 : 180.00 PKR – Solid start amid commodity demand

: 180.00 PKR – Solid start amid commodity demand July 26, 2025 : 188.25 PKR – Yearly high, driven by strong Australian exports

: 188.25 PKR – Yearly high, driven by strong Australian exports August 2, 2025 : 182.91 PKR

: 182.91 PKR September 27, 2025 : 184.31 PKR

: 184.31 PKR October 11, 2025 : 182.42 PKR

: 182.42 PKR November 22, 2025 : 181.18 PKR – Recent low, reflecting temporary commodity softness

: 181.18 PKR – Recent low, reflecting temporary commodity softness January 3, 2026: 187.36 PKR – Today’s rate, showing a strong recovery into the new year

Historical data indicates the AUD/PKR pair averaged around 185.20 PKR in the second half of 2025, with a high of 188.48 PKR in September and a low of 181.14 PKR in November.

Valuation Criteria

The AUD’s rebound to 187.36 PKR is supported by recovering global commodity prices, particularly iron ore and coal, which underpin Australia’s export-driven economy. The Reserve Bank of Australia’s steady interest rate policy at 4.35% continues to attract capital inflows, enhancing the AUD’s appeal. In contrast, the Pakistani Rupee remains under pressure from ongoing inflation (around 11%), a persistent trade deficit, and external debt obligations, despite marginal improvements in remittances and current account data.

The late-2025 dip was linked to temporary softening in commodity markets and profit-taking, but the early 2026 strength reflects renewed global demand and a relatively weaker US dollar outlook, benefiting commodity currencies like the AUD. Interest rate differentials and Australia’s economic stability further favor the AUD over the PKR, which is managed by the State Bank of Pakistan amid structural challenges.

Impact

The AUD’s rise to 187.36 PKR increases costs for Pakistani importers of Australian goods, such as wheat, dairy, and educational services, potentially adding to inflationary pressures for consumers. Pakistani students in Australia face higher PKR expenses for tuition and living costs, though the rate remains below the 2025 peak.

Conversely, Pakistani exporters to Australia benefit from improved competitiveness, while remittances from the Pakistani diaspora in Australia—exceeding $2 billion annually—deliver greater PKR value, supporting household spending. Forex traders see opportunities in the rebound, but volatility calls for caution. Businesses with AUD exposure may need hedging to manage risks, as policymakers in Pakistan monitor the impact on trade balances.

About AUD and PKR

The Australian Dollar (AUD), known as the “Aussie,” is the official currency of Australia and its territories, managed by the Reserve Bank of Australia. It is a major commodity-linked currency, influenced by global demand for Australia’s resource exports.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) is Pakistan’s official currency, overseen by the State Bank of Pakistan. Sensitive to inflation, imports, and external factors, the PKR often experiences fluctuations in the forex market.