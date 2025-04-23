web analytics
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Australian Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- April 23, 2025

Karachi, April 23, 2025: The Australian Dollar (AUD) remained stable against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR), maintaining its exchange rate at 179.22 PKR in the open market.

1 Australian Dollar= 179.22 PKR

This stability suggests increased demand for AUD or a decline in PKR value due to various economic factors. Valuation Drivers Exchange rates fluctuate based on supply and demand dynamics, influenced by:

  • Interest Rates: Higher rates in Australia attract foreign investments, boosting AUD demand.
  • Trade Balances: Increased Australian exports to Pakistan drive up AUD demand.
  • Economic Data: Strong Australian economic performance strengthens AUD, while Pakistan’s inflation and deficit issues weaken PKR.
  • Market Sentiment: Global risk appetite favors stable currencies like AUD over emerging market currencies like PKR.

Trade Impact

A stronger Australian Dollar makes Australian imports costlier for Pakistanis, potentially increasing prices for machinery, education, and agricultural goods. Conversely, Pakistani exports to Australia, such as textiles and rice, may gain a competitive edge. However, Pakistani expatriates in Australia benefit from higher PKR conversions when sending remittances. Currency Overview

  • Australian Dollar (AUD): Australia’s currency, managed by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), is a commodity-linked currency traded globally.
  • Pakistani Rupee (PKR): Pakistan’s currency, regulated by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), is vulnerable to inflation, foreign reserves, and geopolitical stability.

