Karachi/Sydney, June 5, 2025 – Today, the Australian Dollar (AUD) held steady against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR), trading at 180.17 PKR in the open market according to various currency exchange platforms.

This stable performance reflects a balance of economic influences affecting both currencies, with market participants closely monitoring global and regional sentiments.

Valuation Mechanism: Supply, Demand, and Economic Drivers

The AUD/PKR exchange rate is mainly shaped by the interaction between supply and demand in the foreign exchange market. Key factors that influence this rate include differences in interest rates, commodity prices, and economic indicators. The Australian economy, significantly tied to commodity exports like iron ore, benefits from global demand, which helps support the AUD’s value. However, recent trade tensions with China and declining construction activity have introduced price volatility that could hinder further appreciation of the AUD. On the other hand, the PKR faces challenges due to Pakistan’s low foreign exchange reserves, soaring inflation, and reliance on IMF assistance, which can lead to fluctuations in its value. The monetary policies of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and the State Bank of Pakistan also affect the yield differential, which draws investor interest toward each currency.

Effect on Trade and Investment

The consistent value of the Australian Dollar at 180.17 PKR fosters a stable atmosphere for bilateral trade and remittances, especially for the 125,000 Pakistani expatriates living in Australia. Stable exchange rates facilitate transactions for Australian-Pakistani businesses engaged in trade, which, while small, is expanding. However, a potential rate cut by the RBA in 2025 could weaken the AUD, pushing the AUD/PKR exchange rate to 181, impacting Pakistan’s import costs from Australia. A steady AUD against the PKR would enhance Pakistani investors’ confidence in investing across borders, particularly in Australia’s commodity-driven economy. Conversely, the historical instability of the PKR, driven by economic challenges, presents risks, especially if external factors like delayed IMF loans become more intense.

Currency Profiles: AUD and PKR

The Australian Dollar (AUD) serves as the official currency of Australia and is viewed as strong due to the country’s significant commodity exports and sound economic policies. Managed by the Reserve Bank of Australia, the AUD is a currency that trades internationally and typically experiences fluctuations based on commodity prices and interest rate expectations.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) is Pakistan’s legal tender, issued by the State Bank of Pakistan and subdivided into 100 paise (though paise coins are no longer in circulation). The value of the PKR is influenced by the nation’s economic growth, trade balance, and foreign reserves; recurring challenges such as inflation and geopolitical tensions contribute to its instability.