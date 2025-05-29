Australian Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- May 29, 2025

Karachi/Sydney, May 29, 2025 – The Australian Dollar (AUD) was stable against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today, exchanging hands at 180.17 PKR in the open market, according to information on currency exchange platforms.

This steady performance reflects a balance of economic forces on both currencies, with participants closely watching global and regional trends.

Valuation Mechanism: Supply, Demand, and Economic Drivers

The AUD/PKR exchange rate is largely driven by interactions between supply and demand forces in the foreign exchange market. Key drivers of this rate are interest rate differentials, commodity prices, and economic indicators. The economy of Australia, being closely associated with commodity exports like iron ore, benefits from worldwide demand, which supports the value of the AUD. However, recent Chinese trade tensions and weak construction work have brought price uncertainty, which may cap AUD appreciation. Conversely, the PKR is pressured because of Pakistan’s low foreign exchange reserves, high inflation, and reliance on IMF support, which can trigger fluctuations. The interest rate policies of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and the State Bank of Pakistan also have a bearing on the yield gap, impacting investor interest in each currency.

Impact on Trade and Investment

The stability of the Australian Dollar at 180.17 PKR provides a stable atmosphere for bilateral trade and remittances, especially for the 125,000 Pakistani expatriates settled in Australia. Stable exchange rates facilitate easier transactions for Australian-Pakistani businesses engaged in Australian-Pakistani trade, though modest but increasing. Nonetheless, an RBA rate cut in 2025 could soften the AUD, potentially pushing the AUD/PKR to 181, which would impact Pakistan’s cost of Australian imports. A stable AUD against the PKR would encourage Pakistani investors’ confidence in cross-border investments, particularly in Australia’s commodity-based markets. On the other hand, PKR’s past volatility, driven by economic challenges, may pose risks if external forces like tardy IMF loans intensify.

Currency Profiles: AUD and PKR

The Australian Dollar (AUD) is Australia’s official currency, known for being strong owing to the country’s high commodity exports and sound economic policy. Managed by the Reserve Bank of Australia, the AUD is a currency traded internationally and tends to be impacted by changes in commodity prices and interest rate expectations.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) is Pakistan’s legal tender currency, issued by the State Bank of Pakistan and segmented into 100 paise (although paise coins are no longer used). The value of PKR is tied to the economic growth of the country, trade balance, and foreign reserves; persisting problems such as inflation and geopolitical tensions are responsible for its volatility.

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today