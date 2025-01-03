Here’s how much winners, runners-up earn in Australian Open 2025

web analytics
Here is what you need to know about the prize pot on offer at the 2025 Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year:

WHEN IS THE AUSTRALIAN OPEN HAPPENING?

It runs from Jan. 12-26.

WHAT IS THE TOTAL PRIZE FUND IN 2025?

The total prize money is A$96.5 million ($59.90 million), an increase of 11.56% from 2024.

HOW MUCH WILL MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SINGLES PLAYERS EARN?

  • First round: A$132,000
  • Second round: A$200,000
  • Third round: A$290,000
  • Round of 16: A$420,000
  • Quarter-finals: A$665,000
  • Semi-finals: A$1,100,000
  • Runner-up: A$1,900,000
  • Champion: A$3,500,000 ($2.17 million)

HOW DOES THE WINNER’S PRIZE COMPARE TO 2024?

The winners of the men’s and women’s singles in 2024, Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka, received A$3,150,000 in prize money.

WHAT ABOUT THE OTHER GRAND SLAMS IN 2024?

French Open singles champions Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek received 2.4 million euros ($2.5 million).

Wimbledon singles champions Alcaraz and Barbora Krejcikova received 2.7 million pounds ($3.3 million).

U.S. Open singles champions Sinner and Sabalenka received $3.6 million.

WHAT IS THE PRIZE MONEY ON OFFER PER PAIR IN MEN’S AND WOMEN’S DOUBLES AT THE AUSTRALIAN OPEN IN 2025?

  • First round: A$40,000
  • Round of 32: A$58,000
  • Round of 16: A$82,000
  • Quarter-finals: A$142,000
  • Semi-finals: A$250,000
  • Runners-up: A$440,000
  • Champion: A$810,000

WHAT IS THE PRIZE MONEY ON OFFER PER PAIR IN MIXED DOUBLES AT THE AUSTRALIAN OPEN IN 2025?

  • First round: A$7,250
  • Round of 16: A$14,000
  • Quarter-finals: A$27,750
  • Semi-finals: A$52,500
  • Runners-up: A$97,750
  • Champion: A$175,000

($1 = 1.6111 Australian dollars)

($1 = 0.9725 euros)

($1 = 0.8073 pounds)

