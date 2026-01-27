Australian pacer announces retirement from cricket

Australia pacer Kane Richardson has announced his retirement from professional cricket, bringing down the curtain on a 17-year-long career.

The 34-year-old revealed his decision on Tuesday, sharing the news first through an Instagram post before issuing an official statement via the Australian Cricketers’ Association.

Richardson had signed a one-year deal with the Sydney Sixers ahead of the recently concluded Big Bash League (BBL) season 15 but was limited to just two appearances, picking up a solitary wicket.

Richardson was among the original cast of the BBL, having been part of the league since its first season. He enjoyed lengthy stints with Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades, lifting the title with the Renegades in the 2018-19 season.

Over the years, Richardson became one of the most reliable fast bowlers in the tournament. He finished his BBL career as the fifth-highest wicket-taker, claiming 142 wickets at an average of 23.21 and an economy rate of 7.87.

Reflecting on his decision, Richardson said he had given his all throughout his career and felt it was the right time to move on.

“From making my debut back in 2009 until now, I feel like I have squeezed every drop out of myself, and it is the right time to finish such an enjoyable part of my life,” he said.

He also thanked coaches, administrators, and teammates who helped shape his journey, particularly those from his early days in South Australia and the Northern Territory.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to represent my country, along with many franchise teams around the world, and in Australia,” Richardson added.

“I have never taken the opportunity lightly, and I hope the people watching knew that I had dreamt about being a cricketer since I was a kid in Darwin.”

Kane Richardson’s international career included 25 ODIs and 36 T20Is for Australia, yielding 84 wickets across both formats.

He was part of the Australian squad that won the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE, and also featured in the 2019 ODI World Cup.

His franchise career was equally impressive, featuring in four IPL seasons and stints in the T20 Blast, The Hundred, and ILT20.

Overall, Richardson retires with 241 wickets in 201 T20 matches across domestic and franchise competitions, maintaining an average of 23.58.