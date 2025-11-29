Australian PM Albanese ties knot with long-time partner

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese tied the knot with long-time partner Jodie Haydon in a private ceremony at The Lodge on Saturday.

This historic wedding marks the first time an Australian prime minister has wed while in office and the first to marry at the PM’s official residence.

In a joint statement, the couple said, “We are absolutely delighted to share our love and commitment to spending our future lives together, in front of our family and closest friends.”

The couple wrote their own vows and walked down the aisle to Ben Folds’ song ‘The Luckiest,’ adding a personal touch by the Australian PM during the ceremony.

Haydon walked down the aisle with her parents, wearing a dress by Sydney designer Romance Was Born. PM Albanese, with his much-loved dog Toto as the ring bearer, wore a suit by MJ Bale.

The newlyweds will take a short honeymoon within Australia from Monday to Friday.

Albanese and Haydon first met in 2019 at a business dinner, where they bonded over their shared love for the South Sydney Rabbitohs. Haydon, who grew up on the New South Wales Central Coast, accompanied the Prime Minister during the 2022 and 2025 election campaigns.

On Valentine’s Day last year, Albanese proposed to Haydon, making him the first Australian Prime Minister to get engaged while in office. The couple kept their wedding plans private, mainly for security reasons, given the rising concerns about political violence in Australia.

In August, the Prime Minister announced that the ceremony would be a small event, with no international figures on the guest list. “It’s not a political event. It’s an event between Jodie and me,” Albanese said during an interview with Brisbane radio station B105, highlighting the personal choice of the Australian PM.

Albanese has spoken in the past about the moment he decided Haydon was the woman he wanted to marry.

“This,” he told the reporter while gesturing towards The Lodge, “will end one day, and the thing about our relationship is that we enjoy spending time together. Just us. So, when it became clear to me that Jodie was the person I wanted to spend the rest of my life with, and that I couldn’t imagine a life without her, I made the decision.”

Before popping the question on Valentine’s Day last year, Albanese said he first spoke to his son, Nathan.

“I respect him and have a good relationship with him, and with his mother. So I asked him to think about it, and then he came back to me, and Nathan was supportive. He wants me to be happy, and Nathan and Jodie have a really nice relationship as well,” Australian PM Albanese added.