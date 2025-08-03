web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, August 3, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Australian state seeks to enshrine work from home in law

AFP
By AFP
|

TOP NEWS

AFP
AFP
Agence France-Presse

SYDNEY: The premier of the Australian state of Victoria announced Saturday plans to enshrine working from home in law, saying it should be “a right, not a request”.

Under Jacinta Allan’s plan, workers would be entitled to work from home at least two days per week, if the job allows.

“We’re doing that because we know what the evidence tells us — workers are more productive, it saves time for families, it saves money for families,” Allan said, launching the proposed policy at the Labor Party’s state conference.

“This change will mean that any worker who can reasonably do their job from home has the right to do so for at least two days a week.”

Allan said the policy would now go out for consultation with workers, employers and unions.

She said it was important to “get the details of this important change right”.

Allan said the move could save the average worker $110 a week, cut congestion on roads, and keep more women in the workforce.

During national elections in May, the opposition Liberal-National coalition’s plan to eliminate remote work was partly blamed for its poor performance.

Victoria’s opposition leader, Brad Battin, said work from home arrangements had been valuable, and that he supported measures that promote better work-life balance.

The measure is likely to come before the state parliament next year.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.